Esther Smith, in an interview, opened up about her marriage and shared some valuable lessons from her past and present marriages

The legendary gospel musician also advised the youth to marry partners whom they feel comfortable with

Esther Smith is set to hold her second music concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 20, 2024

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has offered marital advice to young couples planning to marry.

Esther Smith gives the youth marital advice

In a recent interview, Esther Smith was asked to share some of the lessons she has learnt from her past and present marriages.

The gospel singer advised the youth in romantic relationships to seek partners who make them feel comfortable around them.

Esther Smith also stated that it was essential for people to seek God-fearing partners, as marriages cannot work without God's presence.

She said:

"It all depends on the person you will meet. You should have the same mindset as the person. The person should be God-fearing and humble. It is all about understanding each other. If you let God lead, everything will be all right."

The singer added that it was important for people to be prayerful before they approach their partners for marriage.

She said:

"You need to pray to God to give you someone who will take you as a sibling and not hurt you before you marry."

Esther Smith will hold her second musical concert at the Perez Dome on Friday, August 30, before returning to Germany, where she has been based for over a decade after the collapse of her first marriage to Reverend Ahenkan Bonsu.

The Gye No Di hitmaker and Reverend Ahenkan Bonsu were married for four years before they divorced in 2008. The ex-married couple share a child.

Esther Smith shares prophecy of her life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith shared how her mother conceived her while she was still in school in a recent promotional interview for her upcoming concert.

The gospel musician recounted how her mother wanted to get rid of her pregnancy before reversing her decision because of God and her family members' intervention.

