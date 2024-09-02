John Peasah: Drogba Walks Freely Without Help After Receiving 'Divine Healing'
- Renowned YOLO actor Drogba has suffered with a rare and medically incurable condition over the past two years
- Recently, the actor joined a church service in Accra and miraculously received what he described as his healing
- Footage of Drogba doing some of the things he could barely do when he was sick has now surfaced on social media
Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, has miraculously been cured of his demyelinating disease, as the actor suggested after Christ Embassy's EYC service on August 30.
This comes after the actor launched an ambitious fundraiser targeting $280k for his medical recovery.
The YOLO star's good news has stoked controversy, as some fans share in the actor's joy while others question the genuineness of his cure.
Drogba enjoys a normal life
According to Drogba, his condition affects the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The YOLO star often relied on his relatives for basic life tasks, including bathing and walking. During his healing service, the actor testified that he had been healed.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Drogba was seen walking for the first time without aid. It's unclear if the actor will cease patronising other medical interventions after healing.
Fans react to Drogba's healing
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the first footage of Drogba after his healing.
xtrem_code said:
"We all pray it works but scientifically he still needs attention"
blitzjustinz wrote:
"Please ooo did the pastor confirmed he’s been healed"
officialebo noted:
"This walking ain't no way he's ok. Kindly take a good care of this condition Bro. 🤔"
oluwaaweni remarked:
"Thank you Lord Jesus!!! Because of his faith his healing is being perfected in Jesus name!!!!!❤️"
fatherluke14 added:
"May the healing be permanent in Jesus Christ name"
Drogba begs Bawumia to fulfil his promise
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Vice President, Dr Bawumia, had visited the bedridden Drogba of YOLO fame.
John Peasah took to social media to remind the Vice President of the promise made during that initial visit they shared.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh