Renowned YOLO actor Drogba has suffered with a rare and medically incurable condition over the past two years

Recently, the actor joined a church service in Accra and miraculously received what he described as his healing

Footage of Drogba doing some of the things he could barely do when he was sick has now surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, has miraculously been cured of his demyelinating disease, as the actor suggested after Christ Embassy's EYC service on August 30.

This comes after the actor launched an ambitious fundraiser targeting $280k for his medical recovery.

The YOLO star's good news has stoked controversy, as some fans share in the actor's joy while others question the genuineness of his cure.

Drogba walks after being healed during a church service but some fans are not convinced. Photo source: Instagram/John_Peasah

Source: Instagram

Drogba enjoys a normal life

According to Drogba, his condition affects the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

The YOLO star often relied on his relatives for basic life tasks, including bathing and walking. During his healing service, the actor testified that he had been healed.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Drogba was seen walking for the first time without aid. It's unclear if the actor will cease patronising other medical interventions after healing.

Fans react to Drogba's healing

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the first footage of Drogba after his healing.

xtrem_code said:

"We all pray it works but scientifically he still needs attention"

blitzjustinz wrote:

"Please ooo did the pastor confirmed he’s been healed"

officialebo noted:

"This walking ain't no way he's ok. Kindly take a good care of this condition Bro. 🤔"

oluwaaweni remarked:

"Thank you Lord Jesus!!! Because of his faith his healing is being perfected in Jesus name!!!!!❤️"

fatherluke14 added:

"May the healing be permanent in Jesus Christ name"

Drogba begs Bawumia to fulfil his promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Vice President, Dr Bawumia, had visited the bedridden Drogba of YOLO fame.

John Peasah took to social media to remind the Vice President of the promise made during that initial visit they shared.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh