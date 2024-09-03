Famous Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle celebrated his birthday in style as he looked as handsome as ever in a three-piece suit

He wore dark sunglasses and a pair of brown boots to style his look and smiled without showing his teeth

Nigerian comedian Brodda Shaggi and so many fans took to the comment section to celebrate him

Famous diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle turned a year older on September 3, 2024, and to mark his special day, he dropped handsome photos on social media.

Shatta Bandle celebrates his birthday

Shatta Bandle shared pictures of himself looking dapper in a three-piece suit to celebrate his birthday. He matched the suit with a long-sleeved shirt and a tie.

He smiled without showing his teeth, which broke days after dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, fixed them.

The father of one paired the suit with brown boots. He accessorised his look by wearing dark sunglasses. He kept his hairstyle simple by letting his dreadlocks hang on his back and side.

Captioning the Instagram post, Shatta Bandle wished himself a happy birthday and added the cake emoji.

"Happy to birthday 🎂 myself."

Shatta Bandle's birthday pictures.

Shatta Bandle's birthday wishes

Nigerian comedian and actor Broda Shaggi and several other fans worldwide thronged the comment section of Shatta Bandle's social media post to celebrate him.

Below are the heartwarming birthday messages fans wrote in the comments:

brodashaggi said:

"Happy Birthday brother 🎂🤍✨"

engr_sunky said:

"Age gracefully money man, but show your guy love bro"

oluwamiler said:

"More good life ❤️"

officialfawazzy said:

"Happy birthday Habibi @shatta_bandle_ richest man alive ❤️"

aristolens said:

"Blessed birthday to you Yung Rich N*gga🎉🥳💥"

ghanasongs said:

"Happy birthday more money 💵 @shatta_bandle_"

Shatta Bandle donates to students

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle donated GH¢2,000 to the winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition.

The social media sensation shared memorable photos on his Instagram page, where he presented the cheque to the quiz representatives.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shatta Bandle shared some inspirational words. He said that the kids were the future leaders and that it was important for him to support them.

