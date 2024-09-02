Fella Makafui Speaks Fluent Ewe In Video, Blasts Her Friends For Wasting Her Money At Safari Valley
- Actress Fella Makafui took a trip to Safari Valley with her friends to celebrate her daughter, Island Frimpong's fourth birthday
- In the video, she spoke fluent Ewe as she tried to communicate with her friends while showing off the scenery at their cabin
- Many people admired how fluently she spoke the Ewe language, while others gushed over the beautiful cabin they were at
Seasoned actress Fella Makafui left many people in awe when she spoke her native tongue, Ewe, fluently in a video.
Fella Makafui speaks Ewe
In a TikTok Live session with her fans, Fella Makafui showed her fans a video of the two cabins she rented out at Safari Valley to mark the fourth birthday of her daughter, Island Frimpong.
In one of the videos that surfaced online, she asked one of her friends with whom she went on the trip how to rotate the camera to show a beautiful view of their cabins.
Upon trying various attempts, such as tapping the screen, she could not rotate the scene and proceeded to show off the pool, the beautiful rooms and the serene environment at Safari Valley.
In another video, she and her friends were eating around a table and she encouraged them to make good use of the venue since she had paid so much.
Speaking in a thick Ewe accent, she told her friends to go swimming, and if they did not feel like it, they should put their feet in the water and play around.
Reactions to the videos of Fella speaking Ewe
Below are the lovely reactions to the video from Fella's TikTok Live:
Vi said:
"First time seeing Fella speaking ewe 🥰🥰that's lovely."
emefahotor1 said:
"I love you my home town Lady"
Femi’s Luxury said:
"So you can speak Ewe wow"
Jessica Ampim said:
"l like the way fella is speaking her language"
Mawunya🥰🥰🥰 said:
"you can't go wrong with no.9 women see beauty 🥰🥰"
mimititi81 said:
"She’s very beautiful"
Juicy_J said:
"She cnt pay a lot of money and come and be sitting down that part get me 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅"
Fella rejects fan's marriage wish for her
YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui strongly rejected a fan's prayer for her to marry again soon after divorcing rapper Medikal.
Fella swiftly replied to the concerned fan that she did not want marriage after the fan dropped that wish for her as a comment online.
The exchange between the two occurred under a social media post which had the actress flaunting her beauty in a wedding gown.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
