Island Frimpong, the daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, melted many hearts when an adorable video of her doing her makeup surfaced online

In the video, she displayed a bossy personality as she told her mother not to speak t her till she was done with her makeup after her mother had warned her to stop

The part where she talked about her looking cute and nice got many people excited as they shared their heartwarming opinions in the comments

Actress Fella Makafui shared an adorable moment between herself and her daughter, Island Frimpong, as they did their makeup.

Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, does her makeup. Image Credit: @fellamakafui and @islandfrimpong

Island Frimpong does her makeup

In the video on Island's Instagram page, Fella was doing her makeup when her daughter, Island, decided to join her and display her skills.

Seated next to her mother, the little girl who recently turned 4 grabbed the Girl Boss palette and the beauty blender. She dabbed the beauty blender gently in the colours in the palette and powdered it onto her face.

The star actress, unpleased with her actions, told her to put the makeup tools down since she was not grown enough to use them.

Island displayed her bossy personality as she told her mother not to speak to her until she finished her makeup.

The little girl who celebrated her fourth birthday at Safari Valley later turned to her mother and told her how nice and cute she looked with the makeup.

Video of Island Frimpong doing her makeup.

Reactions to Island Frimpong doing her makeup

The video excited many social media users who thronged the comment section to speak about the adorable relationship between mother and daughter.

exhibiting_mummys_recipes said:

"They always want to know “why” for everything 😂😂😂😂😂"

naocollacquah said:

"But mum am I serious like that 😂😂😂"

tillydevon said:

"My babe you are already adorable and cute without it 😂😂😂"

barashith_yahuah_vie said:

"Awwwwww she’s so adorable and intelligent like her mom 🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🤗💪🌺💃"

exhibiting_mummys_recipes said:

"Is Mmm woow, I look nice and cute for me😂😂😂😍😍😍abeg , stop disturbing us ok, talk to us when we are done with our makeups 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

tricias_thrift_store said:

"😂😂😂 Eeiii so soon Island talking like a big mama 😂😂😂"

myz_naa_collections said:

"Mummy pls we are busy doing our make up when you finish your own then you talk to us wai 😂😂😍"

Fella speaks Ewe fluently

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui spoke Ewe fluently in a video with a heavy accent as she communicated with her friends.

The video was taken when she travelled to Safari Valley with her friends to celebrate her daughter, Island Frimpong's fourth birthday.

Many people, especially Voltarians, admired how fluently she spoke the Ewe language, while others gushed over the beautiful cabin they lodged at.

