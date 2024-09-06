Wayoosi, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, recalled working with late Ghanaian actress Suzzy Williams

The actor said they met on the set of Dada Boat with veteran actress Master Richard, which was one of his first films

Wayoosi had kind things to say about Suzzy Williams and described how good she was as an actress and a person

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has shared his experience working with the late Suzzy Williams during the filming of the 2005 hit TV series Dada Boat.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Wayoosi recalled meeting Williams on set, describing it as one of his first major roles.

The actor spoke highly of Suzzy Williams, who tragically passed away in a car accident on September 8, 2005.

He praised her acting skills and personality, saying she stood out as a leading figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Wayoosi also praised her talent and described her as respectful and charismatic.

"Suzzy Williams was a very good actress. At the time, she had no worthy competitor. She was very respectful and had a lot of charisma. When I shot that film with her, I was so proud when I was going home because I anticipated the reaction my being on set with her would generate," he said.

Wayoosi explained that working with Williams on Dada Boat, alongside veteran actor Master Richard, was a significant moment in his career. He expressed pride in being part of the production and noted how important it was to him to have shared the screen with the talented actress.

The Ghanaian actress, despite passing away close to two decades ago, is held in high esteem among Ghanaian movie lovers and other film stars.

Wayoosi speaks on Dr Likee

Wayoosi also dished out compliments and gave credit where it was due during the sane interview.

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee also received his fair share of compliments from the Kumawood star.

YEN.com.gh reported that Wayoosi believed Dr Likee was the one who helped resurrect Kumawood.

Wayoosi claimed that Dr Likee's work on YouTube had contributed to the revival of the movie industry.

