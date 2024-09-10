A video of Ghanaian musician Brother Sammy advising ladies on marriage has surfaced on social media

Brother Sammy in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, asked ladies not to settle with a man who lives in a single room

The renowned musician justified his comment, arguing that often, people overlook the disadvantages of marriage

Ghanaian musician Brother Sammy has advised ladies against settling with a man who lives in a single room.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Brother Sammy indicated that marriage has many pros and cons, which are often not discussed.

Brother Sammy is advising ladies against marrying men who live in single rooms. Image source: Brother Sammy

Source: Instagram

In the video, he contended that many people go into marriage with high hopes, forgetting its disadvantages. One of the primary concerns he addressed in the video was marriage conflicts.

Brother Sammy pointed out that arguments and disagreements are inevitable in any relationship, but cramped living conditions can exacerbate the intensity of these conflicts.

He thus advised couples to be cautious and considerate, noting that tempers typically cool down within a few minutes after a disagreement.

Additionally, Brother Sammy mentioned that it's not advisable to settle as a couple in a single room because conflicts are bound to happen. When they do, the lack of space can intensify the situation.

Watch the video below:

Sammy asks couples to settle issues amicably

Again, in the video shared on TikTok via @fiifiprattofficial, Brother Sammy entreated couples to settle their relationship issues amicably and not resort to making their marriage matters public.

Lady advises ladies against marrying broke men

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady advised fellow ladies against settling with broke men. She argued in her video that staying in a relationship where the man cannot take care of his wife is wasteful.

She further advised ladies not to settle with men who cannot offer them GH¢2,000 a week, stressing that any man who provides less than that cannot care for them.

Netizens who saw the video were displeased with the lady's comments and expressed their views in the comment section. Many criticised the lady for making such a claim.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh