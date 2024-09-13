Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the CEO of Labianca Company Limited, was laid to rest on September 13

The late CEO was a member of the Council of State, serving as the representative of the Western Region

Scores of high-profile guests, including Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Amihere, attended her funeral.

Ghanaian businesswoman Eunice Jacqueline Asomah-Hinneh, who passed away on June 12 after a short illness, has been laid to rest.

On September 13, a state funeral was held at the forecourt of Ghana's State House for dignitaries to pay their last respects.

Asomah Hinneh owned Labianca Company Limited and was a member of the Council of State representing the Western Region.

According to Adom News, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led several public officials to mourn the late businesswoman's family.

Ghanaian media personality and socialite Serwaa Amihere was spotted at the plush funeral. She is believed to be associated with the late CEO's daughter.

Serwaa Aimhere was clad in customised cloth, which was recommended for family members and close associates.

Footage from the event has popped up on social media, intriguing fans who drooled over Serwaa Amihere's beauty and fashion sense.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amimihere's presence at the funeral

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Serwaa Amihere's presence at the Labianca CEO's funeral at the State House.

farcry99 said:

"So Ghana rideee every shada for be fitted with any occasion?….I feel bad for those who don’t have money to go to Turkey. 🤦🏽‍♂️"

effie_blessing wrote:

"So life can't be simple kakra....always pampiii...lol"

euniceappiah50 remarked:

"Why don’t you wear dresses that makes you comfortable"

Special prosecutor accuses Labianca Company

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Special Prosecutor had accused Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh'a, CEO of Labianca Company Ltd, of benefitting from reduced tax liabilities due to her influence-peddling.

A report by the Special Prosecutor said her company benefitted from reduced tax liabilities due to her influence-peddling, which helped her evade import duties totalling GH¢1.074 million.

The report explained that the late CEO leveraged her position as a member of the Council of State and the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to secure reduced tax liabilities.

