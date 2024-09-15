Broda Sammy Disagrees With Ohemaa Mercy's Claim That God Approved Of Her Divorce From Isaac Twum
- Broda Sammy has weighed in on Ohemaa Mercy's divorce saga, questioning her claim that she received confirmation from God to divorce her husband
- In a recent interview, the veteran gospel singer claimed that she had sought approval from God before divorcing Isaac Twum-Ampofo
- Speaking on United Showbiz, Broda Sammy argued that it was impossible for God to approve of divorce since God frowns on it
Gospel musician Broda Sammy has sparked conversation after questioning fellow gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy's claim that she received confirmation from God to divorce her husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo.
The controversy follows Ohemaa Mercy's recent interview in which she disclosed that during her difficult divorce process, she sought and received divine approval to end her marriage.
In the interview, Ohemaa Mercy claimed that she spent months in prayer during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking guidance from God. She said this divine confirmation gave her the courage to move forward with the divorce. However, Broda Sammy was not convinced.
During a discussion on United Showbiz, Broda Sammy expressed his disbelief in the idea that God would approve a divorce, citing that God fundamentally opposes divorce.
According to him, there are very limited circumstances in which divorce could be acceptable, such as in cases of abuse or adultery. He questioned whether these conditions were met in Ohemaa Mercy's case, as there has been no public disclosure of either abuse or infidelity in her marriage.
Broda Sammy sparks debate
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Lacosta815 said:
"Does he Sammy knows what brought the divorce? He should shut up and focus on his marriage."
SarkodieDerik wrote:
"How can someone deliberately go to mountains because of divorce 😏God even hate divorce ‘Malachi 2:16 My question is why do women don’t need men when they have money?"
Iam_Monney said:
"God hate divorce! Maybe her husband did something serious that we dunno"
Ghanaian man blasts Ohemaa Mercy
Broda Sammy is not the only one who finds Ohemaa Mercy's comments problematic. Another man has lashed out at her.
YEN.com.gh reported that the man was not happy with Ohemaa Mercy's comments about her divorce and explained why he felt they were untrue.
His comments sparked a heated debate on social media regarding the matter.
