Socialite Efia Odo performed musician Mzbel's 2004 hit song Awoso Me on Empress Gifty's UCook show on UTV

She entertained viewers with her incredible stagecraft and melodious voice with the help of backing vocalists

The video excited many social media users who tagged Mzbel in the comments, while others shared positive reviews of her performance

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Socialite Efia Odo mesmerised viewers of gospel musician Empress Gifty's show, UCook, with her sweet voice as she performed musician Mzbel's Awoso Me.

Efia Odo performs Mzbel's Awoso Me on Empress Gifty's UCook show. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo performing on UCook

Efia Odo was a guest on Empress Gifty's UCookh, which aired on UTV on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

As part of the cooking show's activities, Efia Odo sang her favourite Mzbel song with a live band and backing vocalists.

The seasoned podcast host sang the song with such energy and sassiness, mesmerising viewers with her sweet voice.

Efia Odo performing Mzbel's Awoso Me.

Reactions to Efia Odo's performance

Many people referred to Mzbel as a living legend as they recounted fond memories of the Awoso Me song when it was released in 2004.

Others also wondered why the former Eats Avenue owner did not perform any of her rap songs on the show since that would have promoted her craft.

Others also tagged Mzbel in the comment section to draw her attention to Efia Odo's thrilling performance on the cooking show.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Efia Odo's performance:

fibbiesmakeover said:

"The living legend 😍❤️❤️ Mzbel baby"

kophi_awuah said:

"But I thought she has composed her own songs so why didn’t she sing any of her songs 😂😂😂"

mrampossible said:

"Its weird hearing the guys sing .. “fa hyɛ me fa ma me fa wɔ me” hwan na ɛnfa wɔ wo? 🙄"

pappa_rhule said:

"Empress Gifty if you eat this food, you eat at your own risk😂😂"

monteozafrica said:

"They should Jail the backing Vocalists"

doppelganger_africa said:

"That was beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Pamela Watara speaks on Eats Avenue saga

YEN.com.gh reported that heavy-chested model Pamela Watara dined at Efia Odo's former restaurant, Eats Avenue.

Weighing in on the controversy surrounding the restaurant, she said she would continue to enjoy their food until she experienced any form of risk Efia Odo spoke about.

Her maturity and beauty awe many social media users in the comments, while others addressed the Eats Avenue saga.

Source: YEN.com.gh