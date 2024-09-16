Socialite Pamela Watara was spotted by Ghanaian bloggers dining at socialite Efia Odo's former restaurant, Eats Avenue

In the video, she talked about why she decided to still dine at the restaurant despite Efia Odo's warming, and she also spoke about her two-year-old son

Many people in the comment section talked about her maturity and her beauty, while others addressed the Eats Avenue saga in the comments

Heavy-chested model Pamela Watara was spotted dining at socialite Efia Odo's former restaurant, Eats Avenue, amid controversies surrounding it.

Pamela Watara endorses Efia Odo's Eats Avenue amid ownership saga. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @naturalwatara

Source: Instagram

Pamela Watara speaks about Eats Avenue

In videos circulating on social media, Ghanaian bloggers spotted her at Eats Avenue. They asked her why she continued to dine there despite its alleged former owner, Efia Odo, cautioning people to eat there at their own risk.

In response, she noted that she was aware of the controversies surrounding Eats Avenue. However, she enjoyed their meals and had not experienced any risks that should deter her from dining there.

"I enjoy their food. At first we were not eating at our own risk. So what happened? Till then we will not die. People are enjoying their food," she said in the video.

She said that before Efia Odo warned Ghanaians about the restaurant, she would continue to eat there until otherwise. The heavy-chested model said Eats Avenue had not collapsed and was operating smoothly.

In the same video, Pamela spoke about her son, who will soon turn three, adding that he was the reason for her lengthy social media hiatus.

Pamela Wataraspeaks on Eats Avenue saga.

Reactions to Pamela Watara's video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video:

cee4real said:

"She’s looking matured and beautiful ❤️🙌🙏"

flawus_tastykitchen said:

"Eiiiiii i thought u granted an interview with Fifi Pratt that the baby died through a negligent from a nurse ooo""

vision_it_tv said:

"Her child will never starve. Her child will have very strong bones. Look at all that milk"

penny_wise_gh said:

"She's looking quite matured....and very pretty too. 👌"

_____ciara.xw said:

"She looks very good 😍🔥👏 sometimes all a woman needs is time to mature .,, 😍😍 I love her decency"

imnot_greeing_for_anybody said:

"Pamela is looking absolutely beautiful ❤️"

Pamela Watara speaking about her son.

Sista Afia's old tweet about Eats Avenue

YEN.com.gh reported that fans dug out musician Sista Afia's old tweet about socialite Efia Odo lying to Ghanaians about being the true owner of Eats Avenue.

This comes after Efia Odo disassociated herself from the restaurant she was allegedly the owner of. Many people asked why Sista Afia did not drop proof at the time of her accusations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh