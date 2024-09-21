Rapper Guru, born Maradona Adjei Yeboah, thanked musicians Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Praye, Dr Cryme and Kumawood actor Lil Win on X

He thanked them individually on X as he shared how each of them was instrumental in his presidential campaign

This comes after Guru and his vice president, Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah, were declared winners of the University of Ghana SRC presidential race for the 2024/2025 academic year

Rapper Guru has expressed his profound gratitude to musicians Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Praye, Dr Cryme and Kumawood actor Lil Win for their immense support in his campaign for the 2024 University of Ghana SRC president.

Guru thanks Sarkodie for the campaign

Taking to his X account, Guru sent a heartfelt thank-you message to rapper Sarkodie for endorsing him during his performance at the 2024 Pent Hall week celebrations at the University of Ghana.

After his performance, Sarkodie told the thousands of students that they would have to vote for Guru if they wanted him to perform on their campus again.

In a heartfelt message on X, Guru wrote,

"@sarkodie , indeed you are my bonafide Gee. Your advice and endorsement on stage ignited my campaign. God bless you."

Guru thanks Lil Win for the campaign

Guru also wrote a heartfelt message to Kumawood star Lil Win, who accompanied him on his door-to-door campaign on the University of Ghana campus and hostels.

In his heartfelt thank-you message to Lil Win, Guru thanked him for his steadfast support during his campaign and noted that the Kumawood actor's commitment was instrumental to his success.

"@officiallilwin , I extend my sincerest appreciation for your steadfast support during my campaign. Your commitment was instrumental in our success, and I'm deeply thankful. Your dedication, guidance, and friendship are cherished. Thank you," Guru wrote to Lil Win on X.

Below are the thank-you messages Guru wrote to dancehall musician Stonebwoy, rapper Dr Cryme, and musician Praye TiaTia for their immense support of his success in the UG SRC presidential race.

Guru and veep drop thank-you statement

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Guru and his vice president, Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah, released a statement after winning the University of Ghana SRC presidential race.

In the statement, they thanked the students for voting for them, the legal team for helping them appeal their disqualification, and the media, among other key personalities.

Congratulatory messages poured in the comments, while others wished them well and advised them in the comment section.

