Strongman, in an interview with Code Micky, was asked about his current top 5 rappers, and Kweku Smoke made his list despite their beef

The rapper mentioned that regardless of their differences, Kweku Smoke was currently one of the hottest rappers in the country at the moment

Strongman placed himself as number one, with Lyrical Joe behind him and Kweku Smoke at number three

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has mentioned his top five current rappers, and Kweku Smoke made the list despite their previous feud.

In an interview with YouTuber Code Micky, Strongman ranked himself number one, followed by Lyrical Joe in second place. Kweku Smoke was listed as the third-ranked rapper.

Although the two artistes were involved in a highly publicised rap beef in 2023, trading shots in tracks like 'Ogyam' and 'Comfortable Lead', Strongman acknowledged Kweku Smoke's current impact on the rap game.

Smoke has been on a good run, releasing two albums this year, which have performed on the charts. Strongman acknowledged that his colleague had put in a lot of work in 2024.

Strongman's ability to compliment Kweku Smoke despite their rivalry has impressed many rap fans, who reacted to the interview by praising his maturity.

Strongman triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

manlkmali said:

"Smoke is a top gee. That his song “young boy” is some good stuff, all his songs actually"

Kobi_Stereo commented:

"Beef is part of the culture, Strongman just gained much respect from me , Smoke is really hot and he was honest."

wavu_is_active said:

"He be real ngga. Kweku smoke dey hot as it stands."

al_varo777 wrote:

"Top 5 list without LJ is fake Strongman knows ball"

Strongman's Rapper Of The Year award

Strongman did not put himself at number one for show. The rapper has the awards to back up his claim.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rapper won the Rapper Of The Year category at a prestigious award show outside the shores of Ghana.

Strongman was grateful after the win and thanked fans for their support. Strongman has won in the category multiple times over the years.

