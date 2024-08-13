Media personality Afua Asantewaa and her husband participated in the viral water bottle trend without filling their bottles

In the caption, she noted that they had no water at home as they danced joyfully in the video and teased the challenge

The video got many social media users laughing hard while others talked about their admiration for the couple's union

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband Kofi Aduonum got many people laughing hard when they participated in the water bottle trend.

Afua and hubby do water bottle trend

Afua Asantewaa posted a video on her official TikTok account of herself and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, attempting to complete the viral water bottle challenge successfully.

Unfortunately, however, the celebrity couple ran out of water in their plastic bottles and proceeded to dance it off.

The trend involved people raising a water bottle filled with water in the air, spinning themselves and the water, creating a sparkling spiral effect.

In the caption, the explained why they did not use water for the challenge: they had no water at home.

"Abeg we no get water for house 😂 @kofiasantewaasingathon see your life 😫😫😫 #watertrend #afuaasantewaa #viral_video #afuaasantewaasingathon #reelsvideo #ghanatourismambassador #fyp"

Below is the video of Afua and husband doing the water bottle trend:

Reactions to Afua and her husband's video

The video's comment section was packed with laughing emojis, as people made fun of Afua Asantewaa and her husband for not being able to afford bottles of water for the viral challenge.

The couple, who had been married for eight years, got people admiring how playful they were in the video, so much so that they wished they were that playful with their partners.

Below are the hilarious reactions from fans to the video:

Salomey Boakye said:

"In fact, you guys understand marriage 👏👏👏and you make it simple and beautiful ♥️✌️"

Obaapa Achiaa said:

"Awwww am just smiling like fish l really like you both 🥰🥰🥰"

miracle miracle N said:

"I started laughing cox i know u gonna laugh and spoil the show Afua🥰"

May baby said:

"eeeii my goodness, can I get my husband to do this🥰🥰😂😂😂😂"

Whitney Mensah said:

"The caption made me laugh out loud 😂😂the water is watering😭😂😂"

Below is a sample of the water bottle trend:

Afua marked her birthday in Dubai

YEN.com.gh previously reported that GWR star and socialite Afua Asantewaa Aduonum celebrated her 34th birthday in style on May 11, 2024.

The socialite, who recently completed her Thank You tour after completing her GWR sing-a-thon attempt, shared a lovely video abroad in Dubai.

Many of Afua Asantewaa's fans took to social media to celebrate her 34th birthday, wishing her well and admiring how she spent the day.

