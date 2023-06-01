Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has encouraged netizens to save up some money from June to December

However, most people are asking him how they can get the money to save since they live hand to mouth

But John Dumelo said everybody should save what they can afford and not look to be like someone else

Famous actor and politician, John Dumelo, has encouraged people to save from June 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

John Dumelo, in a tweet, calculated how much people would have saved by the end of the year, if they put aside GH¢50 each day.

John Dumelo encourages people to save for the rest of the year Photo credit: @johndumelo1 (Instagram) and @IngSarpong (Twitter)

Source: UGC

He tweeted:

“Tomorrow is June 1st. If you save 50gh per day till Dec 31st, you will have a little over 10,000gh by the end of the year.”

Ghanaians ask John Dumelo where to get the money

After Dumelo made the post on May 31, 2023, to encourage people to save for the rest of the year, several people shared their thoughts on it.

@antiaye82 asked:

This is good maths but you are saying in essence I should be able to earn at least 50.00 ghc a day before I can save that amount. My question na sika no wo hen?

@Kasenagirl posted:

What kind of job can afford you save 50ghc a day

@efokwadzoalorde said:

It sounds so much easier than it is in reality. Most of us are working and our pay masters don't pay more than GH¢1,000.00 a month. "We'll get there, heaven knows how we'll get there. We know we'll"

@farouk_malcolm wrote:

I do 20ghc a day and I make 7200ghc a year….. been doing this the past three years

@RasTotti_ added:

If your income will not permit your to save 50gh, you can adjust to match your income. 5gh a day will be 1,000gh

In response to the question most people asked about where to get the money, the agric advocate said everyone should .

Photos of John Dumelo carrying bags of rice pop up

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported on actor John Dumelo’s photos, which showed him carrying bags of rice from his farm with ease.

The popular actor has often shown that hard work is a good thing. The pictures, which went viral at the time, showed John’s love for farming as he carried the heavy bags of rice on his shoulders.

John Dumelo is very passionate and involved in the agric sector. He proudly tells people he is a farmer and speaks on the importance of farming.

Source: YEN.com.gh