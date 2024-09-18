AraTheJay, in an interview, spoke about how his recent Jesus Christ 2 collaboration with Black Sherif happened

The budding musician said that his team had secretly secured the collaboration with Black Sherif without his knowledge

AraTheJay thanked Black Sherif and his team for helping him promote the song and shoot its official video

Upcoming Ghanaian musician AraTheJay has shared how his recent music collaboration with Black Sherif happened.

AraTheJay speaks about collaboration with Black Sherif

In a recent interview, AraTheJay shared that he had been trying to get Black Sherif to listen to some recorded songs before collaborating on Jesus Christ 2.

He stated his management team secretly conversed with Black Sherif and secured the collaboration without his knowledge.

AraTheJay said that he only learned about the Kilos Milos hitmaker's involvement in Jesus Christ 2 after hearing his verse on the song's intro on their social media group channel.

He said:

"Personally, I have been trying to get some people who know him (Black Sherif) to get him to listen to some particular things aside from the Jesus Christ 2 song. I was surprised to wake up one morning and hear his verse on the song in our group channel because the team were aware of it, but I wasn't aware. He had done his verse and shot a short video."

The musician thanked Black Sherif for helping him and his team promote the song on social media and shoot the music video. He noted that the Kwaku The Traveller coroner was fully invested in the creative process of the song.

He said:

“Big love to Black Sherif for everything, for accepting to collaborate with me & his RBA team, helping with the promotion & everything about the song (Jesus Christ 2). He came for the video shoot, shot his scenes and stayed to see me shoot mine. We watched and critiqued it together and further discussed its promotion."

AraTheJay and Black Sherif released the visual for Jesus Christ 2 on Wednesday, September 11. The song has received positive reviews from music critics and amassed impressive numbers on digital music streaming platforms.

Watch the video below:

Black Sherif supports AraTheJay after video release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif supported AraTheJay after releasing their Jesus Christ 2 music video.

The musician shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram page and congratulated the upcoming artiste on the release.

