Asamoah Gyan, in a social media post, reacted to Dr Likee as he praised him for a kind gesture he made towards him in an interview

The comic actor shared that Asamoah Gyan once gave him some amount of dollars he used to buy a brand new camera for a comic content creation career

Many fans thronged to the comment section of Asamoah Gyan's social media post to praise him for his benevolent act

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan reacted after comic actor Dr Likee praised him for contributing to his career.

Retired footballer Asamoah Gyan reacts as Dr Likee praises him for impacting his career. Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3 @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Dr Likee's eulogy

Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram page to share a video of Dr Likee recounting some of the kind gestures he had made towards him in the past.

In an interview, the comic actor shared that Asamoah Gyan once gave him a large sum of dollars, which he used to buy an expensive camera to shoot comic skits for his YouTube channel.

He explained that Asamoah Gyan gave him the money as a gift, but he decided to purchase a GH5 camera to express his gratitude and honour him.

Dr Likee noted that the ex-footballer would also watch most of his comic skits and promote them on his various social media platforms for his many followers to watch.

Sharing the video, Asamoah Gyan captioned it with a zipped mouth emoji.

He wrote:

"🤐🤐🤐🤐."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Asamoah Gyan for his gesture

Asamoah Gyan's social media post about Dr Likee's interview garnered positive reactions from fans, who praised him for his benevolent act. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

kweku_phaydhay commented:

"I’ve heard of your good deeds Godsent. I also want to say some about you 🙏❤️."

mscace.01 commented:

"Dear God may Good people never lack 🙌. God bless you always legend 👏."

kissis_wan commented:

"May God continue blessing you Baby Jet… always our favorite 🔥🔥🔥."

prince_witty1 commented:

"God continue to Bless you for your good impact on many souls."

asamoahgyan3_fans commented:

"Gratitude keeps everyone happy because it motivates us to do even more and better. All is well 🔥👏."

Asamoah Gyan disassociates himself from political parties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan announced on social media that he had ended his association with political parties in Ghana.

The ex-footballer said he had decided to disassociate himself from politics to focus on his sports development and philanthropy projects.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh