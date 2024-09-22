Young musician Wyllbee, who was lynched in Kumasi after visiting his 'girlfriend' has been buried

Seeking revenge, the family buried Wyllbee with a machete, a symbol for his spirit to avenge his death

Videos from the burial ceremony and funeral rites have emerged online, showing sad scenes

The mortal remains of Wyllbee, an up-and-coming musician who was allegedly murdered in Kumasi, have been laid to rest.

Wyllbee, known in private life as Wilberforce Appiah, was buried at Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region. Many mourners attended the burial and funeral ceremony.

Unlike usual burial ceremonies, where the deceased is urged to rest in peace, Wllybee's was different.

Going away from traditional burial customs, his family laid him to rest, imploring his spirit to avenge his untimely death. They sent him away with two machetes as a symbolic call for justice.

Before closing the casket, they placed two machetes inside and performed rituals, symbolising their hope for retribution. Wyllbee's mother, deeply affected by the loss, was visibly emotional throughout the ceremony.

Wllybee lynched after visiting 'girlfriend'

Wyllbee died on July 5, 2024, in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region. Reports indicated that he was staying at the residence of one Nana Yaa Nyarko, a married woman living with her in-laws.

On the fateful night, Wyllbee was confronted by residents after being spotted urinating in the compound. Accusations quickly arose, with residents lynching him on suspicion of being a thief.

Nana Yaa, reportedly fearing repercussions from her in-laws, allegedly denied knowing Wyllbee, despite his claim that he had come to visit her. This denial is believed to have escalated the situation, leading to his lynching.

Following his death, Nana Yaa and other suspects were arrested and are facing trial at the Akropong District Court.

TikToker Mandy Cross dies

In other news on YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian TikToker known as Mandy Cross has reportedly passed away after a brief illness.

Mandy Cross was a big supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP and campaigned for the party.

The news of the 24-year-old's sudden death has thrown her close circle into a state of mourning.

