Nana Ama McBrown, in a trending video, was spotted exhibiting her football skills in front of some kids on a sports field

The kids and some other bystanders watched in amazement as the actress juggled the ball like a professional footballer

Many fans who watched the video on social media were amazed by Nana Ama McBrown's incredible football skills

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown left many people in awe after she exhibited her footballing skills.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown exhibits impressive footballing skills on a sports field.

Nana Ama McBrown exhibits her football skills

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted approaching a group of kids as they played football in their community sporting facility, while she was on break from the production set of her Great and Mighty movie series.

The Onua Showtime host, who recently bagged ambassadorial deals with Kivo, Ghandour Cosmetics, and Sintex water tanks, requested the ball from the children and proceeded to showcase her football talents.

Nana Ama McBrown showed off her ball control skills while playing juggles on a football field. A group of kids and other bystanders watched her in amazement and cheered her impressive efforts.

The celebrated actress, dressed in casual outfits, played the round object and dazzled for several minutes with her foot.

Nana Ama McBrown's football talent comes as no surprise. In past interviews, she shared that she played for Kotoko Ladies for five years before she quit to pursue other ventures because it was not lucrative.

Fans hail Nana Ama McBrown

Many fans who chanced on Nana Ama McBrown's video were amazed by her incredible football skills. Others also praised her. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

BLESSING GEE1 commented:

"This woman is talented oo."

Catherine Adjei commented:

"Eiiiii so this lady can do anything hmmmm."

slightlyusedboyfriend1 commented:

"Richard Ofori can’t even do this. He thinks we’ve forgotten him 😭😭😂😂😂."

Justcallme Baggio commented:

"She used to play football with the boys if u don’t know at Kwadaso."

Single Father commented:

"Sports minister can't do 10 mpo."

