Ghanaian Guinness World Records holder Felicity Asantewaa flaunted the official certificate that recognised her achievement in breaking the record for the most cars washed in eight hours by an individual

She shared pictures of her posing beautifully with her official GWR certificate as she bragged about being a record-holder

Many happy Ghanaians took to social media to celebrate Felicity Asantewaa and share her pictures acknowledging her achievement

Ghanaian Guinness World Records (GWR) holder Felicity Asantewaa, who broke the record for the most cars washed in eight hours by an individual, has finally received her certificate, which recognises her record-breaking attempt.

Felicity Asantewaa shows her GWR certificate for the most cars washed in eight hours. Image Credit: @SisterPHEL1

Felicity Asantewaa breaks GWR record

Taking to her social media platforms, Felicity Asantewaa shared pictures of herself posing with her GWR certificate, which was mailed to her after her record-breaking attempt.

On March 9, 2024, the young and passion-driven Ghanaian lady embarked on a GWR wash-a-thon attempt.

The event took place at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club car park in Accra, where she successfully washed 60 cars. This thereby surpassed the record of the former previous holder by five cars.

In a set of photos she posted on her X account, Felicity flaunted her GWR certificate as she posed beautifully.

Felicity Asantewaa with her GWR certificate.

Ghanaians celebrate Felicity Asantewaa

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Felicity Asantewaa for her outstanding determination in breaking a GWR.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

@fiifibansonjnr said:

"Felicity Asantewaa holds the GWR for the most washed cars in 8 solid hours. The washing bay guys should look sharp cos 😂😂😂😂"

@__liptonia said:

"Making waves and leaving a mark! 🎉 Felicity Asantewaa, @SisterPHEL1, the phenomenal lady who washed 60 cars and smashed the Guinness World Record, has officially been awarded her certificate! Congratulations, Felicity Asantewaa ! 👏🏽❤️"

@Pro_designer_ said:

"Our new Yaa Asantewaa, Felicity Asantewaa. Ghana is proud of you 😍🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥"

@stareagle77_ said:

"Let’s all appreciate Felicity Asantewaa for a good work done"

More photos of Felicity Asantewaa.

Felicity Asantewaa during her car wash-a-thon.

