Kelvyn Boy, in an interview, spoke about his infamous fallout with his former label boss and mentor, Stonebwoy

The musician said that he has made multiple efforts to reconcile with Stonebwoy for the past five years

Kelvyn Boy added that Stonebwoy has yet to show any willingness to accept his plea and make peace

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy has addressed his fallout with his former label boss and mentor Stonebwoy.

Singer Kelvyn Boy discusses his issues with his former label boss, Stonebwoy. Photo source: @kelvynboymusic_ @stonebwoy

Kelvyn Boy speaks on issues with Stonebwoy

In a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty, Kelvyn Boy expressed his desire to meet Stonebwoy and end their longstanding issues.

The Afrobeats singer, currently on a media tour to promote his latest collaboration with Lasmid, Man Down, shared that he has made many attempts to settle his issues with Stonebwoy since 2019.

He said:

"I have been trying to patch things with him for years. It is not the first thing that comes into my head when I wake up but when it comes to my issue with Stonebwoy, I would have loved for us to be cool with each other. It has been five years."

Kelvyn Boy noted that he sometimes does not recall the events that led to his fallout with his former label boss.

He added that his efforts to make peace with Stonebwoy have proven futile as the latter has yet to show interest in a possible reconciliation.

He said:

"I don't even remember what happened between us. Every time we tried, I don't think he was ready."

Kelvyn Boy rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in 2027 after inking a record deal with Stonebwoy's Burninton Music Group label.

Under the tutelage of the B.H.I.M. Nation leader, Kelvyn Boy released multiple music projects, including his critically acclaimed T.I.M.E. E.P.

The singer severed ties with Stonebwoy and left his record label in 2019 under controversial circumstances, along with label mate O.V. and manager Blakk Cedi.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kelvyn Boy's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

ayerki__herself commented:

"If he won’t make peace with you, leave him alone. He’s not God."

ani_dc_20 commented:

"As them dey talk say no hurt the hand that fed you una no dey hear 😂😂😂😂."

nana_agyiri_bilson commented:

"Miss the duo 😢."

kofi.mega commented:

"Pisces ♓️ Geng @stonebwoy is not holding anything against him. He’s living his life with lessons learned, not in regret, and he moved on like they never met before."

