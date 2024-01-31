Popular Ghanaian afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown, widely known as Kelvyn Boy, says he has quit smoking because of its devastating health effects

The Down Flat crooner said this in a tweet on his verified X account on Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Ghanaians supported him on his new journey of sobriety

Well-known Ghanaian afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy has announced that he is done with smoking hard substances.

His tweet comes after he received backlash for an earlier tweet, where he said smokers are not as derogatory as people make it seem.

Kelvyn Boy quits smoking

In the tweet found on his verified X account, the Ghanaian singer said he's no longer into smoking because he has had negative effects from the harmful act.

Kelvyn Boy, however, called out people who tagged smokers as unclean and barbaric. He said that is a huge misconception that must be done away with.

The Mea singer said many well-to-do men engage in smoking and other vices, adding that even some popular Ghanaian musicians smoke.

The tweet sparked controversy online. Some said Kelvyn Boy should focus on his career and quit smoking. Others also said they could not quit smoking because the act was so addictive that they founmd themselves smoking again within three days.

Ghanaians react to the tweet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. Many people wished him well on his journey of getting sober.

Edemmo3 said:

Masa take your nkwasiasem and wee away Kwasia

mansard said:

I love you. Please don't smoke.

kwesiotto said:

You talk too much

Philemonwest said:

You have made a good decision for yourself. Well done

fiifiseth said:

Good choice

Wesleygibbs wrote:

We're solidly behind you

