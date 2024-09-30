Watabombshell, in a video, flaunted a brand-new Lexus and bragged about the vehicle

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has sparked reactions on social media after showing off his brand-new Lexus in a TikTok video.

The Ghanaian actor displayed his luxury vehicle to his followers.

In the video, Watabombshell proudly showcased the Lexus, bragging about its sleek design and features. He appeared excited as he walked around the car, admiring it.

The actor took a playful jab at an alleged ex-girlfriend, Maame Serwaa, in the video. While flaunting the vehicle, Watabombshell made funny remarks about the past relationship, suggesting that his success was a great way to respond to what she did to him.

Watabombshell sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fishi said:

"maame yaa don vex for this guy ein hand 🤣, I just wan maame yaa do 1 video k3k3 make we know her"

benedictasaka commented:

"My second dream car Lexus l will buy some in the name of Jesus Christ 🙏"

Wizkhid said:

"Y’all might think Enock Darko is just creating content with the name Maame Yaa, buh he’s telling his true story"

Apostle Michael T Nartey wrote:

"🤣 this maame yaa will never have peace from you kraaa"

Dr. Emeritus Newday said:

"this Maame Yaa will live to regret if she has not really made it in life hmmm."

Shakes said:

"Maame Yaa didn’t leave you because of the Lexus but rather bola 😂😂"

Abilincon gh wrote:

"This maame Yaa u will never get your peace of mind ooo😄😁"

Ghanaian twins flaunt Corvette

Two Ghanaian men have shown off their vehicles, and it has also caught the attention of social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chevrolet Corvettes that they showed off were in two different shades.

The luxury cars had many people stirring at the expensive cars.

