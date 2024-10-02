Funny Face has made a quick return to social media after he was admitted to the Pantang Hospital due to mental health issues

The comic actor recently received a birthday cake from his close friend Asamoah Gyan after he was discharged from the hospital

Funny Face shared a series of posts, with fans celebrating his birthday and also welcoming him back from his mental health break

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has returned to social media quickly after a brief stint at the Pantang Hospital.

Comedian Funny Face returns to social media after his short stint at Pantang for mental health treatment.

Funny Face returns to social media

Funny Face was recently admitted to the medical facility for mental health treatment after his recent social media outbursts.

In a series of videos, the comic actor made several allegations against his baby mama Vanessa Nicole and other Ghanaian celebrities.

Funny Face was discharged from the Pantang Hospital on Monday, October 1, 2024. As part of his 43rd birthday celebration, he received a cake from his friend and former footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

A few hours after celebrating his birthday, the comedian did not waste any time announcing his return to his numerous fans on social media.

The Kasoa-based actor took to his Instagram page to continue his antics by sharing a video of a man mimicking him. He also celebrated his new milestone with his fans.

Funny Face also pleaded with telecommunication giant Telecel Ghana to employ him as a brand ambassador to promote their products, just like he did during their days as Vodafone Ghana.

Check out Funny Face's social media posts below:

Funny Face's social media return excites fans

Many fans celebrated Funny Face on his birthday and welcomed him back from his short hiatus from social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

nyamekeba commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂welcome back Odo."

humblechairmanmusic commented:

"Happy to see my father back. Agye Ta movement 😂❤️❤️❤️."

shamsu_jibril commented:

"Happy birthday 🎊 bro ! May Allah protect and guide you! Same month I was born in October too."

loxy_cupid commented:

"Happy Birthday bro.. Please have peace of mind to push to higher grounds 🙌."

mak_kete commented:

"The whole mood got me cracking hard😂😂😂😂."

Vanessa Nicole's father speaks about Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole's father, Jah Wisdom, shared his thoughts on Funny Face's current problems.

He said the comedian's past public utterances towards himself, his family, and some individuals could be the cause of his issues.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

