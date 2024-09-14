Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, subtly jabbed him in a viral video of her singing musician OliveTheBoy's verse on musician King Promise's Favourite Story song

Her video was posted on Snapchat on Friday, September 13, 2024, was screen recorded by social media users and reposted on other online apps

Many people were unhappy about Vanessa's actions amid the recent online outburst of the mentally challenged Funny Face

Vanessa Nicole subtly jabs Funny Face

The video was recorded and posted on Vanessa Nicole's Snapchat account, screen-recorded by blogger Sika Official, and posted on his X account.

Vanessa Nicole recorded the video in the comfort of her room, and the part she sang had many people reading meanings into it, considering Funny Face's recent constant rants on social media.

She sang OliveTheBoy's verse on King Promise's Favourite Story, and it had to do with not being a sucker for love and that critics who have been speaking ill of their relationship should keep quiet.

The song's verse continued by saying that her heart was so cold and that the left side of her chest was the right place, but now she was going to be smart about things and use her head.

Singing the hook, the mother of three noted that she was not to be taken for a fool and that she had learnt her lesson. Adding that she no longer uses her heart but her head in making decisions

Video of Vanessa Nicole singing.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's video

Vanessa Nicole's video got many people concerned about the mental state of Funny Face. Others called her out for not speaking on the comedian's recent deterioration of his mental health.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@views09 said:

"Funny Face must move on. Destroying your life because of a woman is not worth it, she doesn’t care"

@brandelikem

"He’s next to my house. Morrow morning ago take show am😂"

@Nhelycake said:

"Using a man’s downfall to chase clout is the wickedest thing any one can do, especially when you’re the main cause of his problems and downfall!!!"

@vybz_gad said:

"Women move on quickly bro should stop living in the past , this one na born three"

@styles_jp8 said:

"He will go into depression again"

@Climax84 said:

"Your man go tear chain again."

Vanessa Nicole's father advises Funny Face

YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole's father reacted to the recent utterances and actions of his daughter's baby daddy, comedian Funny Face.

In a video, he denied having taken any drastic measures against Funny Face, whether spiritually or physically.

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the statements by Vanessa Nicole's father.

