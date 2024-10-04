Medikal, in a cryptic post on X, which he subsequently deleted, made plans for his own funeral, disclosing how he wants his properties shared

The popular musician said he wanted his daughter Island taken care of with her and his new wife, getting 50 percent of his wealth

Many wondered who this new wife referenced amid his recent breakup with Fella Makafui and rumours of a fling between himself and singer Eazzy

Popular Ghanaian musician Medikal has caused a stir after sharing a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he shared plans for his own funeral and detailed how he wanted his assets to be divided.

The post, which he later deleted, has left fans and followers both confused and concerned.

In the post, Medikal said he did not want a funeral when he died, stating that he had already lived life to the fullest.

He also outlined how he wanted his wealth distributed, stating that 50 percent of his estate should go to his daughter, Island, and a "new wife."

This reference to a new wife has raised questions, especially given his recent split with actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, with whom he shares a daughter, Island.

The post has led to speculation about who this new wife could be, with some pointing to rumours of a possible relationship between Medikal and singer Eazzy, as the pair have been reported to have a fling.

Medikal also mentioned that his loved ones should ensure that his daughter Island and his mother are well taken care of.

Medikal's post sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bbrytt_xyz said:

"Rip in advance Last last you will still die"

ed_will_win_ commented:

"After 30 if you don’t start planning for things after your death a dey Der eerh, you think say life is our own ? Nobody is too alive or cool to die"

elton_bestt said:

"The fella magic dey start to job"

