Stonebwoy was in attendance to support Davido's collection launch event with Puma at a private event in New York

In a social media video, the dancehall musician spoke about his unique friendship with the Nigerian music superstar

Stonebwoy's comments about Davido have triggered many reactions from fans who flooded the comments section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has opened up about his relationship with Nigerian music star Davido.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy speaks about his relationship with Davido. Photo source: @stonebwoy @davido

Stonebwoy addresses his relationship with Davido

Stonebwoy attended a private event in New York to support Davido as he and fashion brand Puma launched their new collection on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

At the event, the dancehall musician congratulated the Nigerian musician, who serves as an ambassador for Puma, for his new achievement. He was also spotted hanging out with Davido's team members.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy, who recently visited the Warner Music record label office, spoke about his unique friendship with Davido.

The BHIM Nation leader stated that he and the DMW record label boss shared a similar culture despite being from different countries and different tribes.

"We have a diverse and very beautiful multi-billion intertwined culture that has a fine line of similarity amongst it all. I am an Ewe and he is a Yoruba but we have similarities in our culture."

Stonebwoy also emphasised the need for people to establish a connection between Africans and those in the diaspora to promote unity.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments on Davido

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users after Stonebwoy's comments about Davido.

CGPEE01 commented:

"Who else is smiling while watching this video 😂👌."

Hajia Quamtym commented:

"David admiring stone awww 😂😂😂🥺🥺🥺🥰🥰."

WEB_DEV_GH commented:

"Davido has felt the vibe."

LUCKYBOY RICKY commented:

"I love to see these two together."

Bernabeu commented:

"Bhim and 30BG to the world 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

AB Williamson commented:

"I just love 1 Gad. Just look at the way Davido is looking at him 😭😌❤️."

dwaynesweetkrishn7 commented:

"Am not a bhim fan but am soo proud watching this."

