Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her TikTok, sang a gospel song by Maverick City Music titled Sufficient For Today

The beautiful, light-skinned actress showed her vocal range as she passionately sang the tune and praised God

The video was shared on Sunday, October 6, 2024, and touched the hearts of many social media users as they flocked to the comments section to praise the actress

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has impressed fans by sharing a touching video on her TikTok page, where she performed a gospel song.

Nadia Buari praises God and sings gospel in video. Photo source: nadiabuari

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, the actress posted a video of herself singing ‘Sufficient For Today,’ a popular worship song by Maverick City Music.

In the video, the light-skinned actress showed her vocal abilities, delivering a powerful and emotional rendition of the song. As she sang, Nadia Buari displayed her faith and praised God, warming the hearts of many.

The video went viral on the social media platform, with fans flocking to the comments section to show their elation and admiration. Many praised her vocal skills and highlighted how much they loved the song she was singing.

Nadia Buari warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amely 🍑 said:

"This vibe is fire! Loving the energy and creativity. Keep it coming!"

poshlooks commented:

"he is able to restore our lives 🙏joy is coming again"

Emmalex said:

"You have thought me that even a celebrity can live a life of decency . I love u Nadia"

Build ur dreams commented:

"please are you a human being because you look amazing and gorgeous such a nice woman Nadia🥰"

SILECH HAIR said:

"Happy Sunday to all women here🥰."

Paul Kargbo93 commented:

"Oh my goodness 🥰🥰 see beauty"

Nadia Buari and her daughter

Nadia Buari does not just love God; she is a family-oriented person as well.

YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari and her daughters, the actress, and her children spent time together at the beachside.

The family played and had a great bonding time, to the admiration of many social media users.

Many people said they admired the family Nadia had and showered her with praise.

