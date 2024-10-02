Obaapa Christy's ex-husband and preacher, Pastor Love has been sentenced to a four-year prison term

The singer's new message on social media has garnered significant traction on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for her and gossip about her ex's woes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Obaapa Christy is gearing up for the finale of her talent reality show Sing Like Obaapa.

The musician recently travelled out of the country but has begun ramping up arrangements for the event slated for November 24 in Accra.

Obaapa Christy shares a statement many fans suspect to be tied to her ex-husband Pastor Love's legal troubles. Photo source: Instagram/ObaapaChristy, Instagram/PastorLove

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy took to social media to promote her event and usher her fans into the new month of October. In her post, the musician said,

"The most humbling statement we can say is.. "We are nothing without God". And the most Powerful statement is....."With God I can do anything."

Some fans have considered the musician's post to be about her former husband's legal woes. Pastor Love has been handed a four-year prison sentence by an Accra circuit court.

The preacher was convicted for an incident of fraud dating back to 2016 after he had sold a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Before his prison sentence, Pastor Love chided Obaapa Christy, describing her with unprintable words.

Fans react to Obapa Christy's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaapa Christy's social media remarks after her ex-husband's prison sentence.

akua665 said:

"It's the doing of the Lord... He is our burden lifter 🔥"

afiastargur wrote:

"My role model ❤️❤️❤️ the lyrics says it all mom ❤️That’s how God those his things🔥🔥"

iam_kobbiekay remarked:

"W’asue wo ampa….. Adwoa beauty gooooo girl Ach Sooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣….. I don’t know why but am very happy for no reason 😂…. Me sere kwa🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Pastor Love ends up in handcuffs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Pastor Love being escorted to prison in handcuffs had popped up on social media.

The head pastor of Action Grace Chapel was seen between two men who were believed to be police officers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh