Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and billionaire politician Ned Nwoko celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

Nwoko marked the milestone by sharing a love poem on his official Instagram account, boldly claiming that Daniels "still can't resist" him

The post quickly became a focal point of online conversation, drawing diverse reactions from social media users.

Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko has marked his sixth wedding anniversary with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The senator celebrated through a passionate Instagram post, boldly proclaiming that she "still can't resist" him after years of marriage.

Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels, celebrate their sixth marriage anniversary. Photo source: @princenednwoko

The senator shared an elaborate love poem on his official Instagram page that chronicled their relationship's journey, mixing romantic declarations with provocative statements about marriage and relationships.

Accompanying an old photograph of the couple, Nwoko's poem detailed how he proposed and celebrated their enduring connection.

“Six years and counting, and what do they see? A love untamed, wild, and free. "Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight, Through every storm, you’ve held me tight.

"Not just vows whispered in candlelit air, But a fortress built on love laid bare. No staged perfection, no hollow display, Just two hearts that chose to stay.

"This morning, feeling bold, and true, I sent you a message, out of the blue: “Will you marry me?” a reckless play, your laughter spilled like golden rays.

“Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!” Oh, my queen, you love me so truly. Should I gather the elders, pay the price? For you, I’d do it all anew!

In a controversial conclusion, Nwoko made statements about his views on marriage, asserting that "a good man, monogamous or not, brings peace to the home" and advocating for honesty in relationships.

“A good man monogamous or not, brings peace to the home, keeps it hot. Better to love with honesty bold, Than sell a dream wrapped in fool’s gold," she said.

See Ned Nwoko's anniversary post below:

Reactions to Nwoko's poem for Regina Daniels

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many social media users commenting on the couple's high-profile relationship and Nwoko's unfiltered approach to discussing their marriage. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

helenogbonna1 said:

"Regina was right when she said she bends iron...... congratulations for baby number 3....... Hummm she is right here why did she delete your pictures and remove your name..... Oga don't pretend as if nothing happened.... just say Una don settle am..... Your money is talking sir.......HWA."

fabulousjenny6 said:

"I see a beautiful love story here ❤️😍 that will blossom forever. Happy 6th anniversary, beautiful people ❤️❤️. @regina.daniels and her King 👑."

Kokolet_naturals said:

“You are irresistible sir, Regi bby can't resist you, she no fit. Happy anniversary.”

Duchess_422 said:

“Una sure say they never hack grandpa account 😂.” Royal_bodyorganics wrote: “Una don settle 😂Oga ned, where you gather this epistle,e long sha , no dey stress us biko, we no this is to pepper us 😂.”

tomatoo_jos said:

"Thank you for posting , now rumor mungers can rest.. I wish you nothing but peace in your marriage.. you guys shall leave long to see you great grand kids together 😍❤️."

creativehandscakes said:

"Forget what you think about them, younger men should come and learn how to eulogize their women. I want me a man who adores me. God bless your union."

maxzinoofficial said:

"Congratulations to the most lovely and blessed couples! I wish you both more joyous celebrations in good health. God bless you more sir 🙌♥️🎉."

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko are blessed with two sons. Photo source: @regina.daniels06

Regina Daniels and Nwoko's wedding video resurfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video from Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's traditional wedding in 2019 had resurfaced on social media.

The video showed the actress as a young and innocent-looking lady, standing beside a seated Nwoko, who was positioned next to the actress's mom, Rita Daniels.

Social media users who observed a massive transformation in the actress shared their thoughts on the old video compared to Regina’s current, rich lifestyle.

