Kofi Gabs, in a video, found an iPhone in one of the washrooms he was cleaning while at work and returned it to the authorities

The Holland-based social media star said he could afford one easily, so he did not need it, noting that honesty was the best policy

The content creator, who works as a cleaner, sparked reactions after he shared footage of the experience on his TikTok handle

Ghanaian content creator Kofi Gabs, who is based in Holland, recently shared a video on TikTok in which he found an iPhone while cleaning a washroom at work.

Kofi Gabs finds an iPhone in the washroom at his workplace and returns it in a trending video.

Source: TikTok

Instead of keeping the phone, he returned it to the authorities, stating that he did not need it and believed in honesty.

In the footage of his discovery, Kofi Gabs explained that he could easily afford an iPhone, which made him choose to return the device he found.

Kofi Gabs also pointed out that he was not a thief, also throwing some shade at Ghanaian leaders.

Some social media users praised him for his honesty, calling it an example of good morals and character.

Others, however, questioned his decision to return the phone, suggesting that he only did that because there were cameras around.

Kofi Gabs sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwabena Frimpong Amo said:

"Well done Mr Happeness, honesty is the best"

Rich Lee$ said:

"Not in Ghana here 😂😂😂.. he go put am for flight mode fast"

DesMond🤴🏾 commented:

"I let my phone in a car withine 2 minutes the phone is switched off"

Mzz Emefa said:

"God richly bless you my favorite person 😍"

odo_blaq commented:

"Washrooms no cctv so he could have taken it if he wanted it wai"

