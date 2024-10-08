Kofi Gabs Finds Expensive iPhone While Cleaning Washroom At Work, Returns It To Authorities
- Kofi Gabs, in a video, found an iPhone in one of the washrooms he was cleaning while at work and returned it to the authorities
- The Holland-based social media star said he could afford one easily, so he did not need it, noting that honesty was the best policy
- The content creator, who works as a cleaner, sparked reactions after he shared footage of the experience on his TikTok handle
Ghanaian content creator Kofi Gabs, who is based in Holland, recently shared a video on TikTok in which he found an iPhone while cleaning a washroom at work.
Instead of keeping the phone, he returned it to the authorities, stating that he did not need it and believed in honesty.
In the footage of his discovery, Kofi Gabs explained that he could easily afford an iPhone, which made him choose to return the device he found.
Kofi Gabs also pointed out that he was not a thief, also throwing some shade at Ghanaian leaders.
Some social media users praised him for his honesty, calling it an example of good morals and character.
Others, however, questioned his decision to return the phone, suggesting that he only did that because there were cameras around.
Kofi Gabs sets tongues wagging
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Kwabena Frimpong Amo said:
"Well done Mr Happeness, honesty is the best"
odo_blaq commented:
"Washrooms no cctv so he could have taken it if he wanted it wai"
Rich Lee$ said:
"Not in Ghana here 😂😂😂.. he go put am for flight mode fast"
DesMond🤴🏾 commented:
"I let my phone in a car withine 2 minutes the phone is switched off"
Mzz Emefa said:
"God richly bless you my favorite person 😍"
Kofi Gabs flaunts his pretty wife
Kofi Gabs loves to flaunt his honesty, but he also loves to show off his pretty wife just as much.
In another report by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Gabs shared a video of him chilling with his white wife.
The video showed the love birds sipping champagne and kissing, with netizens reacting.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
