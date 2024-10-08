Afua Asantewaa travelled from Ghana to Los Angeles, US, and visited the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and took adorable photos

In a post shared on Facebook, the social media sensation and entrepreneur rocked an all-blue outfit and a bright smile

In the comments section of the photo, many followers of Afua Asantewaa praised how good she looked and dropped heartwarming messages

Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media personality Afua Asantewaa recently shared photos from her trip to Los Angeles, California, where she visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Afua Asantewaa visits Hollywood Walk Of Fame in new photos. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Facebook, Afua Asantewaa wore a bright blue outfit and a beautiful smile as she posed along the famous Hollywood landmark.

The photos caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who praised her look and expressed their admiration in the comments section. In another video she shared she alo expressed interest in getting her name inked on the landmark in future.

The post received hundreds of likes and comments, with many commenters leaving heartwarming messages and compliments on her appearance. Her blue outfit brought out her curvy figure and bright dark skin.

Afua Asantewaa sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King Eghan said:

"May you keep smiling with happiness in Jesus name"

Precious Emily Fabi commented:

"Wow everything fits you as always as beautiful"

Mary Arthur said:

"I tap into your blessings more grace Nana Ahocf3fo"

Akosua Yesuba commented:

"Lady in blue 🔵Looking great as always"

Mc Prince said:

"Mamaba nieeeee❤️❤️❤️"

Apolala Grace commented:

"This woman is serving looks!"

Faustina Afriyie wrote:

"You look amazing and beautiful ❤️"

Roeland Nana Jaizar said:

"The skin is skinning 😍💙🥂"

Faustina Afriyie said:

"Wow so beautiful ♥️♥️"

Afua Asantewaa and husband play football

Afua Asantewaa warmed hearts again after she bonded with her husband in a viral video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media sensation who made a name for herself through the GWR sing-a-thon star and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, warmed the hearts of many with the video.

In a video, the husband and wife are seen engaging in a game of football at home.

Netizens reacted to the adorable video, dropping interesting comments.

