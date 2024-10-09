Mercy Asiedu, in an interview, explained how she earned the doctorate title that was conferred on her in 2022

The Kumawood actress shared that an American research group conferred the title on her and her husband

Mercy Asiedu added that the group had travelled from their base in America to honour them at a ceremony

Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has recounted how she landed her doctorate title.

Mercy Asiedu shares backstory behind her doctorate

In a recent interview with media personality and influencer Felicia Osei, Mercy Asiedu shared that an American group conferred the title on her.

The Kumawood actress said that she and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, earned their distinguished doctorate titles for being hardworking and exemplary figures in their various ventures.

"The doctorate is a title conferred on me by a divine group from America. They research about people who work hard. My title is not the same as the medical doctors' own. I earned my doctorate for being a hardworking and dedicated person. That is the honour that was bestowed on me and my husband."

Mercy Asiedu stated that the group travelled from the US to honour her and her husband at a ceremony in Ghana. She said that a Ghana-based representative of the group contacted her and Nana Agyeman Badu Duah.

The actress noted that they were made to participate in an interview, during which they answered questions about their various businesses. They later received a letter confirming their honours.

"They honoured us in Ghana. They came all the way to Ghana to honour me and my husband. Their representative here called us. He spoke to us and asked us some questions. We later went for an interview. We didn't know anything about it at first. We told them everything we were doing. The group commended us and sent a letter to confirm the honour a week later."

Mercy Asiedu said she was excited to be conferred an authentic doctorate title.

Mercy Asiedu recounts first meeting with husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu shared how she met her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah.

The Kumawood actress said the Chief of Kunsu fell in love with her figure after watching her acting in some movies.

