Osei Kwame Despite's mother-in-law, Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampong, is set to be buried in Kumasi over the weekend

Ahead of her final funeral rites, a burial service was held for her in Accra on Thursday, October 10, 2024

Videos from the service have emerged online, showing the businessman with his family and friends at the ceremony

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A burial service has been held for Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampong, the mother of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's wife, who passed away a few weeks ago.

The service was held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, ahead of the burial of her mortal remains and final funeral rites, scheduled to take place in Kumasi over the weekend.

Osei Kwame Despite led his children, other family members, and friends to pay their last respects to the family matriarch.

Businessman Osei Kwame Despite attends the burial service of his late mother-in-law with family and friends. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Social media footage from the service shows the arrival of several notable personalities, including Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a leading business figure and close associate of the family. Also in attendance were Despite Media's Managing Director Fadda Dickson, and Kennedy Osei, Despite's first son.

In one of the videos shared by UTV Ghana, arrived clad in black mourning cloth with Ofori Sarpong in tow.

He interacted with Fadda Dickson and Odi Ahenkan, one of the presenters of Peace FM.

Despite Media MD, Fadda Dickson, and his General Manager, Kennedy Osei, arrived together with other workers. They were also dressed in fine black outfits,

Despite's wife, Awurama Osei, and her siblings paid tribute to their mother, and she could hold her emotions as shown in the video below.

Kennedy Osei, the eldest of Despite's children, led the grandchildren in reading their tribute.

McBrown links up with Fadda, Kennedy Osei

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Nana Ama McBrown and her former UTV bosses, Kennedy Osei, and Fadda Dickson, engaged in a hilarious conversation.

The video was captured at the one-week celebration of the life of the late Mrs Opoku-Acheampong.

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users, who admired McBrown's good relationship with her former bosses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh