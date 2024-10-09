Nana Ama McBrown and GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum were captured displaying their cooking skills in a video

In the video's description, the Ghanaian actress said they were currently gearing up for the new season of McBrown's Kitchen

The video excited many social media users, who thronged to the comments section to share their anticipation for the new season

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, and Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum were seen cooking ampesi in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afua Asantewaa sing Gyakie's Something while cooking on McBrown's Kitchen. Image credit: @iamamamcbown and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa appears on McBrown's Kitchen

Mrs McBrown Mensah shared the video on her TikTok account and noted that it was a pre-recorded video for the upcoming season of her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

She noted that the new season of McBrown's Kitchen would soon be aired on Onua TV and TV3 for her fervent fans. She added that it would also be available on her YouTube channel.

The moment they shared in the kitchen was joyful to watch as they sang and danced to musician Gyakie's Something.

In the video's description, the Kumawood star encouraged caterers and chefs who would love to appear on the cooking show to contact her.

She shared contact details and cautioned interested participants to beware of fraudsters since it was free.

Below is the video of McBrown and Afua cooking:

Reactions to McBrown and Afua's video

The video excited many of her fans on TikTok. Many others shared their anticipation for the upcoming season of the cooking show.

KOBY TIKTOK ✌🥂 said:

"can't wait to see you there Mama 😇🙏"

otismadaline2 said:

"My two favorites, can’t wait 😍😍😍😍✌️"

beckys492 said:

"I cant wait oo🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

McBrown addresses alleged bag theft claims

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown has addressed claims about a lady trying to steal her bag at Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday party.

She said it was fake news and that the lady, Anita, was her producer and had called her crying bitterly about the misinterpreted reports on TikTok.

Many people took to the comments section to apologise to Anita for calling her out for the misinterpreted incident and for accusing her incorrectly.

