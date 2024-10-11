Pope Skinny and Shatta Wale have settled their differences after their much-publicised fallout in 2019

In an interview on Accra, the rapper expressed regret as to how their friend turned sour and led to the acrimonious breakup

He had some kind for Shatta Wale, who he described as the one who taught him confidence and how to save money

Ghanaian rapper and media personality Pope Skinny has opened up about his friendship with Shatta Wale and how it impacted him.

In a candid interview, Pope Skinny indicated that his association with Shatta Wale's impact on his life and career was profound.

Pope Skinny and Shatta Wale's friendship and fall out

Pope Skinny was once a close friend of Shatta Wale and often featured in some of his biggest songs and music videos.

The two's relationship ended amid much mudslinging on social media. Their banter hit a crescendo, with Pope Skinny claiming Shatta Wale uses 'juju'.

Pope Skinny is cool with Shatta Wale

Despite the acrimonious end to their relationship, Pope Skinny did not withhold praise from Shatta Wale while speaking with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

The former Kasahare Level presenter, who is now a truck driver in US, stated that he is now back to being friends with Shatta Wale.

"We are back to being best friends...he knows I love him," he said.

Pope Skinny further shared some of the memories with Shatta and how he learned confidence and financial management from his former friend.

"I learned confidence from Shatta Wale, and he saves a lot of money. So I learnt that too," he said.

Reflecting on their fractured relationship, the Hotcake hitmaker expressed regrets as to how things turned out, saying:

"I missed him every day. He's our guy."

He also defended Shatta Wale's controversial public image, suggesting that his former friend is often misunderstood due to his outspoken nature.

"Because Shatta is outspoken, he is always painted as the villain and his words and intentions misconstrued," Pope Skinny argued, adding that Shatta Wale "will not attack you unless you provoke him."

Captan shares insights into SM Militants fallout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Captan, in an interview, opened up about Shatta Wale's fallout with his former colleagues, the SM Militants.

The SM label signee denied rumours that he was involved in Shatta Wale's decision to disband the group.

Captan said he had multiple discussions with the SM Boss about a possible reunion with the members.

