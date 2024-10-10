Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's mother-in-law, Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampong, is set to be buried in the Ashanti Region weeks after her passing

Ahead of the burial, Mrs Opoku-Acheampong's mortal remains have been flown to Mamponteng near Kumasi, where her final funeral rites will be held

Videos have emerged online showing how the deceased's casket arrived in a helicopter and was received by the family

The mortal remains of Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampong, the mother of Osei Kwame Despite's wife, will be laid to rest at Mamponteng, near Kumasi, over the weekend of October 11-13.

Ahead of the funeral, a burial service was held for Mrs Opoku-Acheampong, who passed away a few weeks ago.

Following the service, her remains were transported to Mamponteng to await the final burial and funeral rites.

A video shared online by UTV Ghana shows the remains of Despite's mother-in-law, which were placed in a gold-coloured casket arriving in a helicopter.

Immediately after the helicopter landed on what looked like a school park, Osei Kwame Despite, his wife Awurama Osei, Ernest Ofori, and many others approached it before pallbearers carried the casket into a nearby hearse.

The arrival of the deceased's remains sparked loads of emotional scenes as many of the mourners broke down in tears.

Osei Kwame Despite, who led his children and other family members to the burial service in Accra, had earlier arrived at the Prempeh International Airport with his entourage.

They drove in a convoy of expensive cars to go and receive the remains of his mother-in-law alongside the deceased's family.

