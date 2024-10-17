Lisa Quarma, in an interview, opened up about the sacrifices she made to buy her mother a Chery Tiggo 7 SUV

Lisa Quarma stated that she often wore the same outfits on multiple occasions and saved a lot of money

The DWP dancer shared that she promised to purchase the vehicle for her mother before she became famous

DWP Academy dancer Lisa Quarma has recounted the sacrifices she made to gift her mother a brand-new car.

The young choreographer recently posted a video on social media of herself surprising her mum with a Cherry Tiggo 7 SUV worth between GH₵380k and GH₵680k.

Lisa Quarma recounts her sacrifices

In a recent interview with media personality Roselyn Felli, Lisa Quarma shared that she drives the new car even though her mother's name is on its ownership documents.

The DWP Academy dancer stated that she promised her mother the vehicle long ago, but it took many sacrifices for her to honour her word.

Lisa Quarma said that she had to wear the same clothes and save a lot of her personal money just to put a smile on her mum's face.

She said:

"It was not easy at all. There were a lot of sacrifices. I had to repeat a lot of clothes. I don't think about myself, so I used to save a lot."

The young dancer noted that despite not making money from her craft at the beginning of her career, she was still determined to fulfill her promise.

Lisa Quarma added that she divided her money into percentages and ignored bank savings to accumulate the funds for the Chery Tiggo 7 SUV.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lisa Quarma's comments

Lisa Quarma's remarks triggered positive reactions from fans, who hailed her for her sacrifices to acquire a car for her mother. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

feizel faith commented:

"Wow, smart girl everywhere 🔥🔥🔥🔥💚💚."

Able God commented:

"The girl with determination 💚💚💚."

Esther Ndah commented:

"She is the best 🤭🤭🥰🥰💚💚💚💚."

kendra commented:

"That girl with a big aura ✨️🥰."

blankson.veronica commented:

"She's lovely and a whole mood😍😍."

Lisa Quarma defends Drogba's healing

In another story, Lisa Quarma defended the Christ Embassy Youth Church (CEYC) in Accra after its pastor, Enoch Boamah, allegedly healed actor John Peasah of his demyelinating disease.

The young dancer shared that she was present when the 'healing' took place and that medical professionals conducted tests before the YOLO star shared his testimony.

