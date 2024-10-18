Shatta Wale, in a video, preached positive messages to his friends while standing in the rain during his 40th birthday party

The dancehall musician encouraged his friends to promote unity and ignore naysayers with a negative agenda against them

The video of Shatta Wale preaching to his friends in the rain triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale became a motivational speaker as he addressed a few friends in the rain on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The SM Boss celebrated his 40th birthday. Shatta Wale organised a party at his East Legon home to mark a significant life milestone.

Rapper Medikal, manager Sammy Flex, Papi of 5Five fame, AMG Deuces and Captan were among the crew present at the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's residence for the birthday celebration.

The group sang and jammed to Shatta Wale's throwback and new songs in the forecourt as it heavily rained throughout the night.

Shatta Wale preaches message to his cronies

In a video shared by blogger GhKwaku on his Instagram page, Shatta Wale halted the celebration in the rain and gathered the group to preach his positive message.

The dancehall musician spoke about his conversations with God and prayed for the group to succeed in their various endeavours.

Shatta Wale also encouraged them to promote unity and peace to ensure they are elevated together. He also praised his manager, Sammy Flex, and his old friends for believing in and supporting his music career from its beginnings.

Shatta Wale advised the group to ignore naysayers and build great partnerships before ending the session to receive admiration and a joyous ovation.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale stirs reactions

The video of Shatta Wale preaching to the group in the rain triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

ik.mintah.official commented:

"Shatta controls people like TV remote 😂😂😂😂."

youngwaddle72 commented:

"Go and take care of your mother."

bigshotta614 commented:

"This is the definition of growth. I know he is tired of all this beef. He just wanna be happy and live his life so let’s respect that and once again thank God for blessing us with someone like @shattawalenima for changing the game for Ghana and Nigeria. If u don’t believe that, do your research 🔬 you will know say this man changed Ghana industry but still the industry dey fool."

tommie._______ commented:

"He’s made it, and he wants us to listen, so we make it too. That’s inspiration 😍."

mumee_2 commented:

"Drama."

Shatta Wale gets emotional in the rain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale got emotional as he jammed to his songs with Medikal and others in the rain during his 40th birthday party.

The SM Boss performed Minamino Sin from the newly released SAFA album and his 2014 song Hallelujah (I Am the Future).

