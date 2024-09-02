Bisa Kdei, in an interview, explained his decision to keep his marriage a secret from the public

The highlife singer noted that he held the secret wedding to protect his wife on social media

Bisa Kdei added that he did not want his marriage to become an open topic on social media

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei opened up about his decision to wed his wife in a private ceremony.

Bisa Kdei explains why he married his partner in a secret wedding. Photo source: @bisakdei

Source: Instagram

Bisa Kdei shares reason behind private wedding

In an interview with media personality Andy Dosty, Bisa Kdei was asked about his private wedding.

The musician said that his wedding to his partner was supposed to be a private ceremony. However, someone recorded videos of the ceremony and leaked it on social media for the public to see.

He said:

"My wedding was a coded affair. I did it in January. I didn't want anybody to hear about it. Somebody leaked the video. There were soldiers and a lot of people at the ceremony."

When asked to explain his decision to hold a private wedding, Bisa Kdei explained that he wanted to protect his wife from people's negative opinions on social media.

He said:

"I wasn't sacred. I am protecting my wife from social media. I don't want people to come and say anything about my marriage. That is how I like it. I was at Akufo Addo's daughter's wedding at Kuffuor's house. They took everybody's phones but somebody still found a way to take pictures and share it on social media."

The Mansa hitmaker also recounted how the news of his mother's passing surfaced on social media despite not announcing it on any platform.

Bisa Kdei married his partner at a private ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2024. His colleagues, musicians Gyakie, Sista Afia, Sefa, and a few invited guests attended the ceremony.

Below is the video of Bisa Kdei explaining why he held a secret wedding:

