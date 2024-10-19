Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah was in Kumasi recently for a promotional activity as part of her ambassadorial deal with Gino

While in Kumasi, the famed actress met and interacted with some of her fans and admirers.

One of the people she met was a popular Kumasi-based social commentator, Appiah Stadium, who could not hold his excitement upon meeting her

A popular Ghanaian social commentator, Appiah Stadium was on cloud nine after meeting Ghanaian screen goddess, Jackie Appiah for the first time recently.

Appiah Stadium, who rose to prominence through his support for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, did not hold back on his admiration for the famous Ghanaian actress as he harangued her with flowery words.

Appiah Stadium expresses excitement after meeting Jackie Appiah, a Ghanaian actress in Kumasi. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/IG & UGC.

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian social commentator was captured having a tet-a-tete with Jackie Appiah in Kumasi.

The social commentator told the famed actress that he was happy they both shared the same name, bragging that only intelligent people bear the surname Appiah.

When asked by the social commentator to introduce herself to his audience, Jackie Appiah stated that her name is Adjoa and she hails from Ejisu in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium, overwhelmed with excitement upon meeting Ghanaian screen goddess Jackie Appiah, knelt before her in a remarkable display of respect and admiration.

Reactions to Jackie and Appiahs' meeting

After Ghanaian Citizen TV published the video of Jackie and Appiah Stadium's meeting on Facebook, some netizens thronged the comment section to share their views.

@Nii Quaye Cubana wrote:

"Appiah stadium dey worry too much."

@Eteve Etoeve Mawuli also wrote:

"Appiah akua donkor will be our next president."

@Faisal Ibrahim Alhassan said:

"This guy always gives mumu vibes and I'm not even throwing shade."

@Christopher Dankwah also said:

"Jackie was acting shy."

@Kofi Appiah commented:

"You're right we are intelligent people."

Jackie Appiah steps out with Kwame Oboadie

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jackie Appiah was in Kumasi for a brand ambassadorial engagement for Gino.

The famed actress was spotted in a video with Ghanaian media personality, Kwame Oboadie exploring the city of Kumasi.

The video captured the duo eating fufu at a local restaurant on the sidelines of Jackie's engagements in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh