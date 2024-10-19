Glitch Africa Studios addressed the backlash Gisela Amponsah faced concerning remarks she made about gender roles on the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast hosted by the network

They urged netizens to refrain from harshly criticising Gisela and noted that they stood by her and all others facing social media bullying

Many people shared their opinions on the statement, while others advised Gisela in the comments

Glitch Africa Studios, the network that airs the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast hosted by socialite Efia Odo and social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland, has issued a statement.

The statement surfaced amid backlash from social media users regarding Gisela's failure to do chores and domestic duties in her relationship.

This led to many people referring to her boyfriend as a simp, with many others trolling her boyfriend and sharing his pictures despite Gisela keeping their relationship and his photos private.

Glitch Africa addresses Gisela's backlash

Glitch Africa Studios released a statement addressing the cyberbullying Gisela was experiencing at the hands of netizens.

In the statement, they noted that they believed in creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone, including Gisela, to be heard.

"Recently, our own Gisela has faced harsh criticism online regarding her views on gender roles. While we encourage open discussion and differing opinions, we do not condone harassment and bullying in any form," the statement said.

Glitch Africa Studios noted that netizens using slurs and enforcing societal stereotypes only regressed society. They urged netizens to remind themselves that behind every comment and tweet was a real person with feelings.

"We stand by Gisela and all individuals facing bullying online. Join us in promoting kindness and understanding. Use your voice for good! #SupportGisela #EndCyberbullying #SpeakKindly #NotoBodyShaming #RBCpodcast"

Below is the statement.

Reactions to the statement

The opinions of Ghanaians regarding the Glitch Africa Studios' statement and Gisela's comments on the podcast are below:

Millivanilli said:

"After insulting Gisela they go home to cook for their cheating boyfriends because they are not familiar with being loved by a good man. I hope you guys find love one day"

𝔖𝔞𝔭𝔭𝔥𝔦𝔠⋆｡ﾟ☁︎ ✧ ⚢ ☾ ﾟ｡⋆ said:

"Jealousy drives their insults. Girls envy her because they can't be like her, and boys resent her because they can't have her! I stand with you Gisela 💙"

Maudesta Quartey said:

"Gisela should learn to hold on to certain things, must you say everything?? People even do more that than in their relationships but they don’t come out to say because the young ones coming up"

Evergreen said:

"Only people living with manipulative partners will see something wrong with what Gisela said. Most of them don’t know their value or how it feels to be loved and adored in relationships so they…."

DKB blasts Gisela

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian DKB was unhappy about influencer Gisela Amponsah criticising her father and calling him a demon on the viral Rants Bants Confessions podcast.

The comic actor opened up about his issues with his father and hinted that even at 38 years old, he did not know who he was.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians, including media personality Captain Smart, commented on Gisela's hatred toward her father.

