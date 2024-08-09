Comedian DKB was unhappy about influencer Gisela Amponsah criticising her father and calling him a demon on the viral Rants Bants Confessions podcast

The comic actor opened up about his issues with his father and hinted that even at 38 years he did not know who he was

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have weighed in on Gisela's hatred towards her father, including media personality Captain Smart

Comedian DKB condemned influencer Gisela Amponsah's statements about her father on a recent controversial and viral Rants Bants Confessions podcast. Actress Efia Odo and influencer Princess Ama Burland cohost the podcast.

DKB blasts Gisela Amponsah for calling her dad a demon. Image Credit: @giselaamponsah and @dkbghana

Source: Instagram

DKB lashes out at Gisela over daddy issues

On the podcast on YouTube, Gisela opened up about issues she has with her father and how she had not been in contact with him for years. However, she said he was in contact with her younger brother and lives with him.

On the same podcast, Gisela referred to her father as a demon. She said she would not be bothered if he reached out to her or not and that she was good without him.

However, the famous influencer's statements did not sit well with DKB, who responded to the viral video on X.

Below is the podcast's first episode.

Reacting to the video, the comedian noted that he was 38 years old and did not know his dad. He then encouraged Gisela to appreciate hers regardless of the circumstances.

"At 38 I still don't know my father. Appreciate yours no matter what."

Opening up about issues with his dad, DKB said,

"Finally called him, he wasn't in Accra, I begged him to send his pic or selfie, he said his cameras disposition isn't progressive 😂. Last I heard he works with the Registry of Catholic University-Sunyani."

Meanwhile, DKB is not the only famous personality to have weighed in on the matter. Media personality Captain Smart called her out and encouraged her to amend things with her father.

DKB's reply to Gisela's daddy issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh