Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene says he is still dealing with the fallout from his feature on Sarkodie's 2020 song, 'Happy Day'.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the singer disclosed that the song, widely seen as endorsing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), continues to cause him problems four years after its release.

Eugene explained that he had no idea the song would be politically motivated when he was approached to do the feature. He shared that Sarkodie's team initially pitched the song to him with a different theme, but after recording the chorus, the song took a different direction. In the final version, many listeners interpreted the song as an endorsement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP, a move Eugene says he had no part in.

The musician noted that people still associate him with the political message of the song, which he says was not his intention. He expressed frustration that he is often forced to explain himself and clarify that he did not support any political party through the song.

According to Kuami Eugene, the situation has been difficult to manage as it continues to affect him. He said he never planned to be involved in any political conversation and was disappointed with how things turned out.

Kuami Eugene on sampling

During the interview, the musician addressed another misconception people had about him.

YEN.com.gh reported that people accused Eugene of stealing songs from other artistes, explaining that the act of sampling was a part of music production.

The musician said that there was too much scrutiny of his work by fans, which led to the allegations that he stole songs.

