Fashion icon, Osebo the Zaraman, replied to Prophet Ajagurah with another fashion statement in their ongoing online fashion battle

Osebo warned the famous prophet not to attempt to beat him to claim the title of the king of fashion

The video got many Ghanaian celebrities and fans laughing hard as they thronged the comment section

Fashion entrepreneur and icon Osebo the Zaraman have challenged the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Ajagurajah, with another outstanding fashion statement.

Osebo challenges Ajagurajah

In the video, Osebo rocked an emperor-like attire. He wore a mini skirt styled with leather ensembles and a leather vest and wrapped himself with a robe.

To accessorise his look, he carried a sword, a wooden mask, and a traditional helmet. He completed his look by wearing leather flat knee-high gladiator caged sandals.

In the video's caption, Osebo referred to himself as the Fashion emperor. He then advised Ajagurajah not to attempt to beat him to this fashion battle.

"Fashion emperor 🗡️ 🛡️ 👹😡@Ajagurajah don’t try me #fypage @ajagurajah_official #fypage #fyp #fypppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp #osebothezaraman #ajagurajahmovement"

Osebo rocks emperor attire.

Reactions to Osebo's outfit

Rappers Kinaata and Okyeame Kwame, gospel singer Piesie Esther and several other Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged the comment section with hilarious reactions.

Others also shared their views on the fashion battle between Ajagurajah and Osebo as they opined who deserved to be called the fashion king.

Below are the hilarious reactions from people:

kinaatagh said:

"It is finished 🙌🏻🙌🏻"

okyeamekwame said:

"Se asa ! Asem no asa 😍"

sellygalley said:

"Eibei! 😂"

piesieesther said:

"Eiii king 👑"

andydostygh said:

"eeeiiii ay3 ka"

prayetietia said:

"Sesiaa deɛ ɛyɛ me sɛɛ asɛm no ayɛ cridical oh, eii ? 😂😂😂"

mavisasanteofficial said:

"As3m no ay3kese...... 3b3y3 ogyaaaaa 🔥🔥😍"

victorialebenee said:

"😂😂the matter chop hooot😂😂"

cocoa_strength said:

"Osibo’s fashion choices often break boundaries. By combining elements from the spiritual world with earthly fashion, he creates a unique, otherworldly aesthetic that sets him apart from any other fashion figure. This innovative approach to style makes him a fashion leader, not a follower. @ajagurajah_official. Nana Osibo no get size"

Osebo trashes arrest rumours in Italy

YEN.com.gh reported that fashion icon and designer Osebo the Zaraman arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of October 7, 2024, and was given a grand welcome.

Sharing details of his long hiatus and trip, he trashed arrest rumours and said it was for relaxation and to purchase items for his clothing store. Ghanaians were glad to see him, while others discussed the grand welcome.

