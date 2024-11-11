Musician Elijah Birdman, aka GH Birdman, serenaded media personality Serwaa Amihere with lovely compliments during his interview on GHOne TV

However, when he talked about wishing for something, he paused, and this got many people laughing hard in the comments

People wondered whether he wanted to propose to be her partner, as they shared diverse views in the comments

Musician and fashion icon Elijah Birdman got many people laughing hard when he tried to propose to seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere during an interview.

GH Birdman compliments Serwaa Amihere

The video was a snippet of the concluding part of GH Birdman's interview with Miss Amihere on GHOne TV.

The ever-gorgeous Serwaa acknowledged and thanked him for making it to the interview when she wrongly mispronounced his accolades.

GH Birdman corrected the host, saying he was the leader of the Ghana Dope Gang (GDG) Swagnation.

Serwaa went ahead and reintroduced him properly before concluding the interview when the controversial fashion icon interjected again, saying that he did not compliment her throughout the interview.

"I did not give you a compliment. You look beautiful," GH Birdman said.

She thanked him for his sweet words and noted that he wished for something. He did not say what he wished for, creating sudden awkwardness during the interview.

Serwaa Amihere then overlooked that statement and thanked him for coming on the show, which aired on GHOne TV.

GH Birdman serenades Serwaa Amihere.

Reactions to the viral video

The video got many people laughing hard as they filled the comment section with their opinions about GH Birdman's words and Miss Amihere's reaction.

The comments are below:

@onlyoneghana said:

"Serwaa should have smacked this bukom banku junior bro🤣🤣🤣"

@Uebert_Myles said:

"niqqa no continue, i'm sure producer say something for back, y3mp3 gyimie biaa wc ha"

@Makavelli_0 said:

"Chale Serwaa tear me rough 😂😂😂"

@_sevenn6 said:

"Producer warn am for back be that 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

