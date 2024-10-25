Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people talking when he took to social media to share how much Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis made a day on the entertainment platform TikTok

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has taken to social media to brag about how much Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis made a day on the entertainment platform, TikTok.

Shatta Wale says Nigerian TikToker Jarvis makes $30k a day on TikTok. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale speaks about Jarvis' income

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale said that Jarvis made $30,000 a day on TikTok, which was approximately GH¢483,131.70, when converted to cedis using the current exchange rate on October 25, 2024.

The dancehall musician went on to ask his fervent followers whether their favourite musicians or content creators made that much money from being on TikTok.

"Jarvis makes $30k a day on her TikTok live … how much does your fav makes in a month😂😂😂😂"

Shatta Wale hails Jarvis.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's post

Many people in the comment section dragged Shatta Wale as they compared his career to how much Jarvis made in a day.

Others also shared insights on TikTok monetisation, noting that, unlike Facebook monetisation, it was not available in most African countries, including Ghana.

Some of his fervent fans encouraged the dancehall musician to promote his recently released SAFA album since they believed that promotion had dwindled.

The diverse reactions are below:

@dnsavagge said:

"You be my favorite so you mean, that small girl dey make money pass you? Ahh masa think before you type. 😭😭"

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"rydee you be Naija Robot en PA? slow, i Iooked up to you ADK"

@0panaa_1 said:

"Somebody wey never post your music you take 2 days promote am for free"

@blessmanbuzz said:

"Africa TikTok is not monetized unless you go on live stream and get gifts from your followers"

@TeniolaYBNL said:

"If na me talk this thing now dem go say na lie 🫠"

Shatta Wale bashes Ghanaian creators

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people talking when he dragged Ghanaian creators and social media users on the X app.

He noted that Nigerian TikTokers Peller and Jarvis made more money than the Ghanaian creators who had been using online apps for five years.

His statements generated diverse opinions from social media users who weighed in on the ongoing discussions about Benz.

