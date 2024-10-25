Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people talking when he dragged Ghanaian content creators and social media users on the X app

He noted that Nigerian TikTokers Peller and Jarvis made more money than the Ghanaian creators who had been using online apps for five years

His statements generated diverse opinions from social media users who weighed in on the ongoing discussions about Benz

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale trashed Ghanaian content creators and netizens after they disrespected Nigerian TikTokers Jarvis and Peller.

Shatta Wale disrespects Ghanaian TikTokers and hails Jarvis and Peller. Image Credit: @shattawalenima, @peller089 and @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale defends Jarvis and Peller

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale lashed out at Ghanaian content creators and social media users for wasting their years on social media platforms.

He noted that Nigerian content creators Jarvis and Peller made much money using these social media applications.

"You wasted your 5yrs on X making nothing. Jarvis and peller use 1yr to make thousands of dollars on TikTok," Shatta Wale wrote on X.

In the conclusion of his post, laughing at Ghanaian creators, Shatta Wale asked whether it was the issue of galamsey or the debate about Benz, which was started by Peller and Jarvis.

"Who deh suffer 😂😂😂Galamsey or Benz😂😂"

Shatta Wale speaks about Jarvis and Peller.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's post on X

While Shatta Wale's fans defended him for not speaking against Nigerian TikTokers Jarvis and Peller after they trashed him in a video, others also lashed out at him.

Opposing fans encouraged him to use his energy to listen to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 album, which was released on October 24, 2024.

The diverse opinions from people are below:

@dnsavagge said:

"So you mean TikTok is bigger than your career ong? 😂😭😭"

@SIKAENA1 said:

"Stonebwoy Album is out 🙏🙏🙏😂😂leave dis one and go listen"

@Mondio_ said:

"Na jealousy make some people for Ghana no blow anything they have 24 hours light use am chop na"

@OheneTheArtist said:

"Some of you are broke and speaking nonsense ohh shatta is more wise."

@Makavelli_0 said:

"You dey talk too much Ah ,small thing we talk you dey cook we saa why"

Shatta Wale defends Jarvis and Peller.

Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty make peace

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale ended his longstanding feud with media personality Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale hugged Andy on stage while performing at the 60th birthday celebration of Communications Minister Ursula Owusu.

Source: YEN.com.gh