Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has advised church leaders to adopt a new approach to win souls for God.

Broda Sammy advises church leaders

In a discussion on UTV's United Showbiz show with Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy called on church leaders to uplift their members financially as many of them, especially women, engage in promiscuous activities because of hardship.

He said that many church leaders have neglected their members, who, despite their suffering, constantly make financial contributions to the progress of the church.

The gospel musician noted that it would be difficult for the leaders to get members to give their lives to Christ if they do not change their current approach.

Broda Sammy said that if he were part of the Christian Council of Ghana, he would call church leaders to stop disowning their members for committing sins.

He encouraged the church leaders to establish initiatives to address their members' basic needs, which would help attract more people to the Christian faith.

Broda Sammy said that many people have stopped attending church services because their pastors gain vast wealth while they struggle to fend for themselves.

Watch the video below:

Broda Sammy's comments stir reactions

Broda Sammy's remarks triggered positive reactions from some Ghanaians, who applauded him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Nana Barfour Kwaku-Wusu ll commented:

"Let’s listen to Brother Sammy oo..yoo 🫡."

Darlington Acolatse commented:

"I know someone who got a visa to Canada and wanted money for the ticket and proposed to the church elders to raise one offering to support her travel, and they declined."

Diana kwakyewa commented:

"Brother Sammy, thank you for saying the truth."

REAL DIGI commented:

"My mom has paid since I was born. Still, she is suffering."

raymondgyamfi1 commented:

"This is the reason why I stopped going to church. This man is wise."

Broda Sammy shares reason behind NPP song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy explained why he composed a campaign song for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.

The gospel singer said he would have even accepted GH₵ 1 from the NPP to compose the campaign song because they appreciated his musical gift.

