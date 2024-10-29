Shatta Bandle has joined Nana Kwame Bediako on his campaign in the Northern Region ahead of the December 7 polls

The self-proclaimed billionaire was spotted in a video speaking to some youth about the New Force leader's plans for them

The video of Shatta Bandle and Nana Kwame Bediako on the campaign trail triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians

Presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has recruited diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle for his campaign events ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Socialite Shatta Bandle joins Nana Kwame Bediako to campaign in the Northern Region. Photo source: @shatta_bandle_ and @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

The leader of the New Force Movement has travelled to rural communities nationwide to speak with its populace and outline his vision for them to sway more votes in his favour.

Nana Kwame Bediako recently ignited a frenzy on social media after he was spotted peeling cassava and speaking about its potential value with a group of market women.

Shatta Bandle campaigns with Cheddar

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle was spotted visiting a local community in the Northern Region with Nana Kwame Bediako.

The self-proclaimed billionaire, dressed in an all-black outfit, grabbed a microphone and spoke in his local dialect to the youth to rally support for the New Force leader. Shatta Bandle received huge applause after making his speech.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Bandle and Cheddar stir reactions

The video of Shatta Bandle campaigning with Nana Kwame Bediako triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@onua_bl said:

"He has endorsed him."

@ArhtoK commented:

"I love you, Cheddar, but it’s about time you stopped joking. What’s Shatta Bandle doing on your campaign grounds?"

@Mr_Domfeh commented:

"😂😂😂😂ah 😂😂i want someone to convince me with Cheddar's policies wose Shatta bundle 😂😂na bandle saf he doesn’t even understand Cheddar's policies saf 😂😂😂😂joke ben nie."

@Jacob_Nzuma commented:

"It’s the Money season (Elections) and everyone’s got a price. 🤷🏽‍♂️."

@kojo_wale commented:

"Settings fuor party 😂😂😂."

@kwekuBaako8 commented:

"Man get sense pass a lot of wona people we dey call celebrities."

Shatta Bandle's video stars in Balon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle's video was played during the 2024 Balon d'Or ceremony livestream on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The video showed Shatta Bandle's videos being aired while the hosts on the French television station L'Equipe laughed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh